East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Motorist 'aggressively' drives towards crossing patrol outside school

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:40 PM November 25, 2021
A Ford Focus was seen driving towards a member of a school crossing patrol in Haverhill

A Ford Focus was seen driving towards a member of a school crossing patrol in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A member of the crossing patrol outside a school was forced to move out of the way after a motorist drove towards them "aggressively".

The incident happened in Crowland Road, Haverhill, at about 3.20pm on Friday, November 19, Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for the force said a blue Ford Focus was "aggressively" driving towards a man working as part of the crossing patrol.

The driver of the Ford is described as 35 to 50 years old, with dark hair, while the vehicle was described as muddy.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/66291/21.

Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

