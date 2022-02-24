Ford Transit minibus stolen from Bury St Edmunds car park

Police are investigating the theft of a blue Ford Transit minibus in Bury St Edmunds.

The vehicle, which has the registration YP12AOA, was stolen from a car park in Olle Close between 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 22, and 9.30am on Wednesday, February 23.

Anyone with information about the theft or where the vehicle is now can contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/11354/22.

