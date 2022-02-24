News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ford Transit minibus stolen from Bury St Edmunds car park

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:21 PM February 24, 2022
Police are investigating the incident. Stock image.

Police are investigating the theft of a blue Ford Transit minibus in Bury St Edmunds.

The vehicle, which has the registration YP12AOA, was stolen from a car park in Olle Close between 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 22, and 9.30am on Wednesday, February 23.

Anyone with information about the theft or where the vehicle is now can contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/11354/22.

