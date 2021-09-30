Ford Transit van damaged after concrete pulled across road

Published: 5:18 PM September 30, 2021

The van was damaged on the B1084 at Butley, near Woodbridge (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A Ford Transit van was damaged when a large piece of concrete was pulled along the road in a village near Woodbridge.

The incident happened on the B1084 at Butley at around 10pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

A white Ford transit was travelling eastbound on the road towards Orford when a group of unknown youths pulled a large piece of concrete on a rope across the carriageway.

The concrete struck the van on the driver’s side, causing damage to the front bumper and both offside tyres.

The van had to be recovered later in the evening due to the damage.

Police believe the motorist was deliberately targeted in the incident and have urged anyone with information or dashcam of the area to come forward.

Anyone who help officers with their investigation is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/54305/21.



