Stolen van recovered by police after being set on fire

A stolen van that is believed to have been deliberately set on fire has been recovered by police near Stowmarket.

Police posted a picture of the damaged white Ford van on Twitter after it was found parked on the A1120, at Little Stonham, over Sunday night.

Officers have recovered this stolen van, it is severely damaged due to a suspected deliberate fire.



If anyone witnessed suspicious activity on the A1120 #LITTLESTONHAM #STOWMARKET around midnight last night please call 101 ref: SC-26122021-295



Stowmarket police said on Twitter the vehicle was reported as stolen and believed the blaze was started deliberately.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference SC-26122021-295.

