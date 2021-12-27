News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stolen van recovered by police after being set on fire

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:04 AM December 27, 2021
The van was recovered on the A1120 at Little Stonham, near Stowmarket

The van was recovered on the A1120 at Little Stonham, near Stowmarket

A stolen van that is believed to have been deliberately set on fire has been recovered by police near Stowmarket.

Police posted a picture of the damaged white Ford van on Twitter after it was found parked on the A1120, at Little Stonham, over Sunday night.

Stowmarket police said on Twitter the vehicle was reported as stolen and believed the blaze was started deliberately.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference SC-26122021-295.

Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

