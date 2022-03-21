News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School's equipment destroyed in arson at forest school near Sudbury

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:37 PM March 21, 2022
Forest school equipment was set on fire in Waldingfield near Sudbury

Forest school equipment was set on fire in Waldingfield near Sudbury - Credit: Amy Maguire

A forest school's equipment has been destroyed after a suspected arson.

The incident happened in a woodland close to The Street in Waldingfield, near Sudbury.

It took place at about 10pm last Friday.

Anyone with any information about who caused the damage should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/16462/22

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

