Man denies drug dealing charges in north Suffolk

A man has denied two drug dealing charges in north Suffolk and will now face trial in 2023.

Dwayne Farrell, 31, of Grosvenor Gardens, Bournemouth, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Farrell, previously of All Saints Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin) on September 29, 2020, in Halesworth.

Farrell, who appeared via video link, was represented by barrister Stephen Dyble at the short hearing on Wednesday.

He was granted conditional bail and the trial was placed on a warned list for the week commencing January 30, 2023.

The trial is expected to last three days.

Recorder Darren Reed told Farrell to co-operate with his barrister and warned him of the consequences of not attending further hearings.