Four arrested after Rolex stolen in mugging at fun fair

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:58 PM October 5, 2021   
Four people have been arrested following an altercation in Leiston where a Rolex watch was stolen - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy was left with bruising to his head and a chipped tooth after he was mugged and his Rolex stolen in Leiston.

The incident occurred at the fun fair in Victory Road at around 9.30pm on Friday, September 1. 

Shortly before 9.30pm a group of teenage males approached another teenage male in the park.

There was an altercation, and during the incident, a Rolex watch was taken from the victim’s wrist.

The victim was sustained a chipped tooth and bruising to the head.

Officers arrested four males in connection with the incident and they were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and theft. He was later released on bail until October 29.

A 19-year-old teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft, robbery, affray, possession with intent to supply Class B – cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. He was later released on bail until October 28.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, assault, criminal damage, theft, robbery and possession of a Class B or C drug.

He was later released on bail until October 30.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. He was later released on bail until October 28.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured any mobile phone footage of the incident. 

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference number: 37/54872/21.

