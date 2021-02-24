Four people appear before court charged with blackmail plot

Published: 5:30 AM February 24, 2021

Four people have been accused of being part of a blackmail plot in Suffolk.

The two men and two women are charged with conspiracy to blackmail in 2018.

David Grintuch and Charleye Keenan were both arraigned at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and entered not guilty pleas.

Grintuch, 36, of Ealing Road, Brentford, is charged with making an unwarranted demand of £4,000 at Newmarket between July 1 and September 20, 2018.

Keenan, 26, of Jesmond Road, Grays is also accused of conspiring to blackmail and with acquiring, using or possessing criminally obtained cash.

At the request of their legal representatives, Aaron Keenan, 24, of no fixed address, and Tallia De-Silva, 36, of Astrop Terrace, London, have yet to be arraigned but will appear before the court again on March 23.

Recorder Jeremy Benson QC set a date for an estimated five-day trial to begin in the two-week period beginning March 14 next year.