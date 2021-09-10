Four taken unwell after suspected drink spiking in town centre

Published: 3:50 PM September 10, 2021

Four people have been taken unwell after a suspected drink spiking incident in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating five incidents of suspected drink spiking in Essex — with four people being taken unwell in Colchester on just one night.

Essex Police say four people became ill after they were suspected to have had their drinks spiked in the town at some point between Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3.

All four victims have made a full recovery, as officers continue their investigations.

Officers are encouraging people to stay vigilant and cautious on nights out, and to look out for their friends.

While Essex Police have said these incidents are rare, there will be more officers out in the town centre this weekend.

They added they will be working with pubs and clubs to make sure everybody enjoys themselves and gets home safe.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, Essex Police lead on the night-time economy, said: “Thankfully, incidents such as these are very rare in Essex but we now have five live investigations into suspected drink spiking which took place in Brentwood on August 7 and in Colchester on September 2.

“I know many people are eager to get out to pubs and clubs to see friends and family after more than a year of having coronavirus restrictions in place but I would urge them to ensure staying safe and getting home safely are their top priorities.

“There are number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having your drink spiked such as never taking a drink that you haven’t seen being prepared in front of you, never leaving your drink unattended, even for a moment, and if it doesn’t taste right, don’t finish it.

“If you or your friends start to feel unwell, please seek medical help immediately or if you see one of our officers, please alert them.

“Above all, please look out for one another.”