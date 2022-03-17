Man and woman approach 10-year-old girl in Framlingham park

The alleged accosting took place at a park in Framlingham - Credit: Google Maps

A 10-year-old girl was approached by a man and a woman in a park in Framlingham.

The incident happened in the park at Castle Brooks at about 3.20pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A 10-year-old girl was approached by a male & female who asked the girl to 'go with them'."

The man has been described as white, of medium build with light coloured, short hair.

He was wearing khaki coloured clothing.

The only details of the female suspect are that she was white, with blonde, straight medium length hair and was aged in her 40s.

Suffolk police would like to speak with anyone who visited the park in Castle Brooks on Tuesday around the time stated and who thinks that may have seen the suspects.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the investigation reference number 37/15750/22.

