Published: 1:54 PM April 1, 2021

Framlingham Castle has been vandalised in two incidents of criminal damage - Credit: Gregg Brown

Stonework has been damaged and obscenities spray painted on the walls of Framlingham Castle — Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran's inspiration for song 'Castle on the Hill'.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, March 23, when safety netting was pulled down with stonework on the wall damaged in the process.

Then, by the morning of Sunday, March 28, the admission building had been graffitied with obscenities written on the outside, while two signs were also damaged with spray paint.

Framlingham Castle was the inspiration behind Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran's pop hit 'Castle on the Hill' - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

This comes after police designated the grounds of the castle a 'hotspot' for antisocial behaviour in September and there has been use of Class B drugs in the area.

The Grade I listed building was used by the British military in the Second World War against a potential German invasion, in recent years it has been managed by the English Heritage Trust as a scheduled monument.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses to the vandalism incidents and anyone who knows who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity should contact them, quoting crime number: 37/15316/21