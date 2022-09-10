News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Vandals target church and cause damage in Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:32 AM September 10, 2022
A church in Framlingham was targeted by vandals

A church in Framlingham was targeted by vandals this week - Credit: Google Maps

Vandals targeted a church and caused damage to furniture inside in a Suffolk town.

The incident happened in Church Street in Framlingham, near to Framlingham Castle, sometime between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 6.

According to Suffolk police, furniture including a table and three stools inside the church were damaged.

Anyone who has any information about who caused the damage is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/57799/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Framlingham News

