'Hurtful and sad': Anger as nursery broken into and children's work trashed

A children's nursery in Framlingham was broken into overnight which has left the owner feeling angry and frustrated - Credit: Laura Ali

The owner of a nursery in Framlingham has been left "angry and frustrated" after her business was broken into and children's work was destroyed.

Intruders smashed a patio door at the back of Little Learners Childcare in Station Road at some point between 1.30pm on Saturday, January 8 and 7.30am on Monday, January 10.

Laura Ali, who owns and works at the children's nursery, said she was shocked when she arrived at her business this morning.

Mrs Ali said: "We walked into the nursery this morning like we normally do and we found all the glass smashed at the back of the nursery from the patio doors and the front door was broken.

"They have gone into the staff room and riffled through cupboards, looked through everything and breaking locks on filing cabinets.

"They have broken things and trashed things that we are still tidying up now.

"Personal things that the children have made — picture frames with their families in — are the things that have been broken which makes it more personal for me and my staff.

"It is so frustrating. You can clearly see it is a children's nursery when you look through the window and there is not much you can steal from a children's nursery.

"Today we have unfortunately had to close due to the mess and the police coming to do forensics. It is obviously frustrating for the children and the parents that this has happened.

"It is quite hurtful and sad that there are some people about that want to break into a children's nursery."

Mrs Ali is hoping to be able to reopen Little Leaders Childcare again tomorrow (Tuesday, January 11), adding she will continue to work with members of staff this evening to clean and secure the property.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said nothing was thought to have been stolen in the break-in.

Anyone with any information, who saw anything suspicious or who knows who was responsible should contact police quoting crime number: 37/1757/22.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.