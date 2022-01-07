Appeal after man steals two Lego sets from toy shop

The theft took place at Bullstrodes toy shop in Framlingham - Credit: Google Maps

Lego sets have been recovered after a member of public chased a man who allegedly stole them from a toy shop in Framlingham.

The alleged theft took place at about 11.45am yesterday, Thursday, January 6 at Bulstrodes toy shop on Bridge Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man walked out of the shop with two Lego sets he had reportedly not paid for.

"The shop owner followed as the man left the store, shouting, and a member of public gave chase as the man ran down the street towards the castle.

"He was caught and the Lego sets were recovered, however the suspect then fled the area."

The suspect has been described as male, aged in his 40s, bald and of stocky build and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1060/22.