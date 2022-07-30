Café owners left up to £8,000 out of pocket after equipment stolen

The owners of a café in Framlingham say they have been left up to £8,000 out of pocket after a coffee maker and other equipment was stolen from their shop.

Thieves broke into The Coffee Hut, at Majestic Hare Apothecary in Fore Street, at some point over last Sunday evening.

Among the items stolen included a new coffee machine, a coffee grinder, a slush machine and several other pieces of equipment.

James Ebbage, who runs The Coffee Hut and Majestic Hare Apothecary alongside his partner Will Ebbage-Driver, estimated the value of the stolen goods at between £6,000 and £8,000.

He said they had been dipping into their savings to replace the equipment at the café, which only opened in May.

The burglary happened last weekend - Credit: Majestic Hare Apothecary

Mr Ebbage has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of £5,000 in a bid to recoup the cost after the burglary.

He also revealed there had been an outpouring of support from the Framlingham community, saying other business in the town had offered their support.

Mr Ebbage said: "They broke the lock and unplugged everything and just left.

"It's so frustrating that you can put all this time and money into something, and someone has already destroyed it. We only opened up three months ago.

"All of the money in our savings accounts has been spent on recovering from this. It has all just gone like that.

"People have been coming up to us to say how sorry they are. They have been so lovely and caring.

"I want to say thank you so much to everyone who has supported us. It's just been overwhelming and I've been blows away by how generous every has been. The other businesses in the town have been so supportive, too."

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers received reports of a burglary at The Coffee Hut in Fore Street, Framlingham, at some point between 4.40pm on Sunday, July 24 and 9am on Monday, July 25.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47320/22.