Sports club left 'frustrated' after ticket booth set ablaze

The ticket booth at the sports centre in Framlingham after it was set alight - Credit: Dean Warner

A fire which scorched a ticket booth at a Framlingham sports club was started deliberately, police have said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Framlingham Sports and Football Club ground, in Badingham Road, shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Police are treating the fire as arson - Credit: Dean Warner

Emergency services arrived to discover a wooden ticket booth had been set alight, while a nearby fence also suffered damage.

A fire crew from Framlingham station extinguished the blaze and a stop was called on the incident at 6.51pm.

Suffolk police officers believe the fire was started deliberately and the incident is being treated as arson.

Dean Warner, chairman of Framlingham Town FC, said several youngsters were training at the ground as the booth was set alight.

He said: "It's very frustrating and very disappointing.

Young Framlingham Town FC players were training at the ground at the time of the incident - Credit: Dean Warner

"To have this sort of thing happen seems ridiculous. With all that's gone on this year, we really don't need this as well."

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the time of the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from before, during or after the incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/72807/20.