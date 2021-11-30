Man who assaulted former partner warned he could face jail term

Francis Smart will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on January 7 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The former partner of a Suffolk mother-of-three, who assaulted her after letting himself into her home while she was in bed, has been warned he could be jailed.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Francis Smart, 46, of Barnold Drive, Waterbeach, who had denied making a threat to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

On Monday (November 29) Smart changed his plea on the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to guilty and the prosecution agreed not to proceed with the other two charges.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship which “had its ups and downs” between 2012 and 2019.

By February 4, 2019, they had separated and Smart wasn’t living with the alleged victim and their children.

Smart had continued to help out with the children and had been given a key to his former partner’s flat.

However, the weekend before the alleged offences there was an argument between them and Smart had been asked to return the key.

Smart had let himself into the woman’s home in Kennett at around 5.30am on February 4, 2019, while she was in bed and assaulted her.

Judge Emma Peters warned Smart that all sentencing options, including prison, would be open the court at the next hearing on January 7.