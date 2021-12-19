Man in car approaching women 'sinister in the extreme', says Hadleigh mayor

All three incidents happened near to Aldham Road in Hadleigh - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The mayor of Hadleigh has spoken of the town's "outrage and concern" after a man in a silver car repeatedly drove up to young women and offered to drive them to Ipswich.

A man — described as being in his 50s and having short brown, greying hair — drove up to three teenage girls and repeatedly offered to drive them to Ipswich.

All three incidents happened near to Aldham Road.

Two incidents occurred on Monday, December 13 and another happened on Wednesday, December 15. One of the young women was just 14 years old.

Mayor Frank Minns described the incidents as "sinister in the extreme" and spoke of the importance of catching the person responsible.

Frank Minns, the Mayor of Hadleigh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said: "It's really creepy and disturbing.

"So far all these people who've been approached have done the sensible thing, but they shouldn't have to worry about that possibility.

"That's what makes it so particularly awful, never mind what actually might happen.

"But they shouldn't shouldn't even be in fear that it might.

"I think it's important that we find this person and put a stop to it, because who knows what the consequences might have been."

Mr Minns said he believed he was talking for the whole town when he spoke about "outrage and concern" over the incidents.

He called for people in Hadleigh to remain vigilant.

He said: "To everybody in Hadleigh: if you see anything that looks like that kind of incident, please try and get a number plate and please tell the police.

"These things happen in half an hour, and then all chance of catching the person is gone. So if somebody could get the number plate obviously that'd be a huge step forward."

A spokesman for Suffolk police previously urged lone females to be vigilant of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity such as these incidents that leads them to feel unsafe.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed these incidents or has knowledge of them should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference number: 37/70908/21 (Lady Lane), or 37/71187/21 (Bradfield Crescent).

Suffolk Constabulary can be reached on 101.