Fraudster posing as detective scamming money from Suffolk victims

A fraudster posing as a detective has been targeting people in Suffolk and attempting to scam them into handing over money.

The incidents have happened throughout the past week where victims across Suffolk and Norfolk have received a telephone call from a man claiming to be a detective.

According to Suffolk police, the caller has requested victims to withdraw money in order to aid with an investigation.

Courier fraud happens when a fraudster contacts a victim by telephone claiming to be a police officer, bank or from a government department, among other agencies.

A number of techniques will then be used to convince the victim to hand over their bank details or cash, which may then be passed on to a courier.

Officers are reminding the public that banks and the police will never ask someone to withdraw money or purchase items.

The following advice has been issued:

Never give out personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone.

If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification number and police force. Hang up and call 101 using a different phone. If you can't use a different phone, wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

Fraudsters will keep the line open and have been known to play ringtones, hold music and a recorded message down the phone so the victim believes they are making a call to a legitimate number. Ensure you can hear a dialling tone before calling police or use a friend or neighbour's telephone instead.

If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

Never hand over money to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

Anyone who has received a similar type of phone call or has any information about the incidents should contact Norfolk Police quoting 'Operation Radium' or Suffolk police on 101.