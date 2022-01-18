News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man taken to hospital with head injuries after assault in north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:03 PM January 18, 2022
It was reported that the man was assaulted in Frinton-on-Sea

It was reported that the man was assaulted in Frinton-on-Sea - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after an assault in Frinton. 

Emergency services were called due to concerns for a man in Connaught Avenue at about 8.50pm on Saturday, January 15. 

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A man in his 40s suffered a head injury and was located and taken to hospital. 

"It was reported to us that he was assaulted."

It is understood a cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out by officers. 

Anyone with any information or who saw what happened is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 1159 of January 15. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
  2. 2 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
  3. 3 Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month
  1. 4 Road closed while fire crews tackle Martlesham blaze
  2. 5 Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month
  3. 6 Suffolk coastline to feature on BBC Winterwatch
  4. 7 Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year
  5. 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: League One trio eye Preston defender
  6. 9 Frustration as temporary traffic lights left in place for nearly a year
  7. 10 Meet the man who has documented the entire history of a Suffolk village
Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jemma Chatten

Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk and north Essex's latest Covid infection rates have been revealed

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Nostalgia

How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The girl was grabbed by a man in Langham Drive, Clacton

Essex Live News

Teenage girl grabbed by man in seaside town

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon