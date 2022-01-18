Man taken to hospital with head injuries after assault in north Essex
Published: 3:03 PM January 18, 2022
A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after an assault in Frinton.
Emergency services were called due to concerns for a man in Connaught Avenue at about 8.50pm on Saturday, January 15.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "A man in his 40s suffered a head injury and was located and taken to hospital.
"It was reported to us that he was assaulted."
It is understood a cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out by officers.
Anyone with any information or who saw what happened is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 1159 of January 15.
