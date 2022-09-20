Driver banned from the roads after five people injured in crash

A man has been disqualified from driving after a crash that left five people injured in a seaside town.

The crash, which involved a black BMWX5 and a black Toyota Avensis, happened in Walton Road in Frinton at about 10.30pm on Saturday, July 23.

Essex Police said five people were injured in the incident, with a man being arrested at the scene.

Sean Dray, of Knox Road, Clacton, was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen and appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 11.

The 29-year-old was disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay costs of more than £200.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1529 of July 23.