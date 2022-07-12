Around £600 worth of fuel stolen from Suffolk village

Around £600 worth of fuel was stolen from an oil tank near Dunwich - Credit: Google Maps

Around £600 worth of fuel has been stolen after an oil tank was drained from a property near Dunwich.

The theft happened some time overnight between Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12, at a property in Dunwich Road, Westleton.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the oil tank was drained during the theft.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/43936/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.







