Man injured after being robbed by teenagers in Essex

Published: 1:45 PM May 22, 2021

A man suffered minor injuries after being attacked and robbed in Essex - Credit: Archant

A man sustained minor injuries after being threatened at knifepoint and assaulted by a gang of three teenagers in Essex.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Braintree, which happened around 5.15pm on Thursday, May 20.

Essex Police said three teenagers approached a man, aged in his 20s, along Flitch Way and threatened him with what is believed to be two knives.

The trio demanded the victim hand over his phone and cash but when the man refused, the teenagers assaulted him before fleeing the scene with £10 in cash from his pocket.

The teenagers are believed to be aged between 15 and 16, two are described as being white and the third is described as being black.

One of the teenagers was wearing a blue face mask and the other two were wearing dark face coverings pulled up from around their necks.

They were all wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash cam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the time is asked to contact Essex Police.

Anyone with any information can submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

People can also call Braintree CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/95142/21 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.