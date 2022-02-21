Colchester man accused of sexual assault was seen on doorbell camera

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Colchester was captured leaving her flat on a doorbell camera which also recorded her “screaming blue murder” during the alleged attack, a court has heard.

Gatis Heinrihsons had allegedly “barged” into the woman’s flat and pushed her on to a sofa before lifting up her dress and touching her sexually, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

During the alleged assault the woman was “screaming blue murder” and repeatedly told him to get off her, said Claire Matthews, prosecuting.

She said a neighbour who was awoken at around 1am described hearing a “distressed scream” and a woman shouting “get off me”.

Heinrihsons, 37, of Woodside Close, Colchester, has denied assaulting the woman by penetration on August 28 last year.

Miss Matthews told the court that on the night in question Heinrihsons had been socialising in a garden near the alleged victim’s flat with some friends.

She claimed that Heinrihsons has followed the woman up some stairs to her flat and had sexually assaulted her after “barging” his way into her flat.

Miss Matthews played footage from a doorbell security camera to the jury during which the alleged victim could be heard screaming followed by Heinrihsons leaving her flat.

The woman had called the police and described the alleged attack on her as being “extremely aggressive.”

She claimed that she had seen Heinrihsons’ penis hanging out of his trousers during the alleged attack but said he had only penetrated her with his fingers.

Following his arrest Heinrihsons claimed the woman had been drinking and had let him touch her.

Asked by police why the woman had been screaming he said that she probably hadn’t wanted him to touch her.

Miss Matthews said Heinrihsons accepted he could be seen leaving the woman’s flat on the doorbell camera footage but told police he couldn’t remember going to her flat or why he’d gone there.

The trial, which is expected to last several days, continues.