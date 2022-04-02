Man who barged into woman's flat jailed for sex assault
- Credit: Archant
A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her Colchester flat after "barging" his way inside has been jailed for seven years.
Gatis Heinrihsons, 37, of Woodside Close, Colchester, was convicted of sexual assault by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court in February after a week-long trial.
He had denied the charge.
In addition to being jailed, he was banned from contacting the victim or going to her home and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.
During the trial, the court heard Heinrihsons had “barged” into the woman’s flat and pushed her onto a sofa before lifting up her dress and touching her sexually in August last year.
During the assault the woman was “screaming blue murder” and repeatedly told him to get off her, said Claire Matthews, prosecuting.
A neighbour who was awoken around 1am also described hearing a “distressed scream” and a woman shouting “get off me”.
The jury was played footage from a doorbell security camera during the trial and the woman could be heard screaming before Heinrihsons was seen leaving the flat.
Most Read
- 1 School confirms teacher with 'offensive' mug is suspended
- 2 Suffolk tomato producer is saved weeks after closing
- 3 'A favourite coastal retreat' - Suffolk village features on BBC show
- 4 Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy
- 5 Pub group owner toasts ‘massive’ win at awards event
- 6 Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm
- 7 No Ipswich men on top 50 EFL players list... here's who ranked higher
- 8 Three arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raid east Suffolk homes
- 9 Decision to build 180 homes delayed over traffic concerns
- 10 Road in mid Suffolk closed after crash between two cars
Giving evidence during his trial Heinrihsons claimed the woman had consented to what took place.