Published: 10:06 AM January 26, 2021

This gator vehicle was stolen from Barham Lakes along with power tools - Credit: Suffolk police

A John Deere farm vehicle worth thousands has been stolen from a private fishing complex in Suffolk.

The break-in happened at some point between Sunday, January 24, and Monday, January 25 at Barham Lakes mature angling complex off Penthouse Road.

The offenders broke into two 20ft shipping containers which were used for storage and stolen a John Deere gator vehicle— index WA13FKG — and power tools.

Gator vehicles are commonly used in agriculture and new cost upwards of £10,000.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle or power tools should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/3932/21.



