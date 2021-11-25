Man denies charges of growing cannabis
- Credit: Archant
A plea hearing for a man accused of growing cannabis in Colchester has been adjourned to allow him to be legally represented.
Gentian Buqa was arrested following the discovery of more than 50 plants at a property in Greenstead Road, Colchester, on September 21.
Buqa, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in September and denied one offence of producing cannabis.
On Thursday (November 25) he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing and through an Albanian interpreter told the court that he didn’t have a lawyer to represent him.
Recorder Darren Reed agreed to adjourn the hearing for two weeks until December 9 to allow Buqa to be legally represented.
He remanded Buqa in custody.
Most Read
- 1 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
- 2 'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty
- 3 Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates
- 4 Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies
- 5 Christmas shopper fined £187 after car 'trapped' for two days in Ipswich
- 6 Haulage company turns recruitment corner after upping wages five times
- 7 'We’ll act in the best interests of QPR' - Warburton on potential Bonne recall
- 8 'A car crash' - Jacobs speaks for first time about scrapped Town move
- 9 Lane closed on A14 after three vehicle crash
- 10 Willow Tree Farm Shop & Cafe: 'A lovely blend of upmarket and informal'