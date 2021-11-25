News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies charges of growing cannabis

Published: 1:49 PM November 25, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court

Gentian Buqa's case was adjourned for him to legally represented - Credit: Archant

A plea hearing for a man accused of growing cannabis in Colchester has been adjourned to allow him to be legally represented.

Gentian Buqa was arrested following the discovery of more than 50 plants at a property in Greenstead Road, Colchester, on September 21.

Buqa, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in September and denied one offence of producing cannabis.

On Thursday (November 25) he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing and through an Albanian interpreter told the court that he didn’t have a lawyer to represent him.

Recorder Darren Reed agreed to adjourn the hearing for two weeks until December 9 to allow Buqa to be legally represented.

He remanded Buqa in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
