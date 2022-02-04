Cannabis factory gardener is jailed for three months

Albanian Gentian Buqa was jailed when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An illegal immigrant who was the gardener for a “small time” cannabis factory in Colchester has been jailed for three months.

Gentian Buqa was arrested following the discovery of more than 50 plants at a property in Greenstead Road, Colchester, on September 21 last year.

Buqa, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty through an Albanian interpreter at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 4) via a prison video link to producing cannabis on September 21 last year.

Sentencing him, Recorder Jeremy Benson said he had been the gardener for a “small time” growing operation.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said 25 mature plants and 25 less mature plants were discovered at the address.

Brian Reece, for Buqa, said his client was an illegal immigrant and had been at the address in Greenstead Road for five days when he was arrested.

He said Buqa’s request for asylum had been turned down.