Schoolgirl was in 'state of shock' after alleged sex assault

A Suffolk schoolgirl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former Waldringfield man was described as “shivering and traumatised” after the alleged incident.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, the alleged victim’s father said his 11-year-old daughter appeared to be “extremely withdrawn and in a state of shock” after being dropped off at home by Geoffrey Lewis.

The witness said another of his children had then told him that the 11-year-old had been “molested” by Lewis.

“I was shocked. It really struck me to the core. I felt cold and numb and didn’t know how to react,” said the girl’s father.

Lewis, 51, formerly of School Lane, Waldringfield, has denied four offences of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one offence of sexual activity with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2013 and 2017 and relate to three girls.

Lewis, now of Briton Way, Wymondham, Norfolk, has also denied three offences of making indecent images of children, possessing an indecent image of a child and taking an indecent image of a child over a 15-year period between 2002 and 2017.

It is alleged that Lewis told one of the girls, who was 14, that she was “beautiful” and had put his hand inside her underwear.

He had also allegedly touched her breasts while she was playing a computer game and on another occasion he’d allegedly touched her bottom and between her legs over her clothing while appearing to film what he was doing.

Mr Thompson said an indecent image found on Lewis’s phone appeared to be a naked picture of the girl in the shower which had been taken when she was aged 11 to 13.

He said Lewis had also sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl by trying to put his hand in her underwear.

He had later allegedly apologised and told her he would get into serious trouble if she told anyone.

Following Lewis’s arrest in 2017, police seized electronic devices belonging to him which were found to contain 94 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 118 in category B and 3,757 in the lowest level C category.

The court heard that following his arrest, Lewis denied sexually assaulting the three alleged victims.

He said he was addicted to adult porn and denied deliberately downloading indecent images of children.

The trial continues.