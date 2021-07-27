Teenager denies telling lies about alleged rape on playing field

Published: 4:11 PM July 27, 2021

A 17-year-old girl who claims she was raped on a recreation ground in a Suffolk village by a 19-year-old man has denied lying about the incident.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court the alleged victim denied that she and George Pacey had “been all over each other” and that things had progressed from kissing to her performing a sex act on him.

The girl accepted she had fancied Pacey’s brother but denied she had become close to George Pacey in a bid to make his brother jealous.

She denied she had bought a bottle of wine on the evening of the alleged attack and was more intoxicated than she had led the court to believe.

She claimed that Pacey had tried to put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform a sex act on him

She said she had said “No” to Pacey and had been physically sick during the alleged attack.

She denied that she had been sick because of alcohol and cannabis she had consumed and that she had claimed Pacey had forced himself on her because she didn’t want his brother to think she had performed a sex act on him willingly.

She also denied portraying herself as a victim rather than a willing participant in what took place to save her reputation.

Pacey, now aged 24, of Cross End, Pebmarsh, near Halstead, has denied orally raping a child under 13 and an alternative charge of oral rape between August 2014 and January 2015.

He has also denied orally raping a 17-year-old girl in May 2016.

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, said the 17-year-old complainant claimed that Pacey had started to kiss and touch her after she saw him on Bures recreation ground and she had told him she “wasn’t there for anything like that”.

He said the girl claimed Pacey had become more forceful and when she had tried to run away he had caught up with her and had taken her to a hut where the assault allegedly continued.

Mr Hughes alleged Pacey had also driven a 12-year-old girl to a wooded area in Lamarsh and got her to perform a sex act on him.

Pacey told police that he and the 12-year-old girl had chatted in his car and denied that anything sexual had happened.

He told police the 17-year-old girl had performed a sex act on him but claimed it was consensual.

The trial continues.