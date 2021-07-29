Rape accused denies forcing himself on two teenagers

Published: 2:35 PM July 29, 2021

A 24-year-old man accused of raping two teenagers has denied forcing himself on them.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, George Pacey said he had sent naked pictures of himself to one of the girls when she was 13 or 14 after she sent him pictures of herself in her underwear.

He accepted he had been sexually attracted to the girl and that he had got sexual gratification from sending her intimate pictures of himself.

However, after sending her two pictures he regretted it and did not send any more, he said.

He accepted he had taken the girl in his car to a lay-by on a quiet country road but denied forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

He denied saying: “Do it. Do it” to the girl and that she had felt she did not have a choice because he had been so insistent.

He denied cornering the other alleged victim in a hut on a recreation ground in Bures while they were listening to music with friends and trying to put his hand down her leggings.

Pacey claimed they had started kissing each other and she had undone his trousers and performed a sex act on him.

He denied pulling her back when she tried to walk off after she was sick and he denied a suggestion from prosecution counsel Gareth Hughes that what took place was all about his sexual gratification “come what may”.

Pacey, of Cross End, Pebmarsh, Halstead has denied raping a child under 13 and an alternative charge of rape between August 2014 and January 2015.

During the trial, Judge Emma Peters has directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict on the charge of raping a child under 13.

Pacey has also denied raping a 17-year-old girl in May 2016.

Opening the case to the jury, Mr Hughes said the 17-year-old girl claimed that Pacey had started to kiss and touch her after she saw him on Bures recreation ground and she had told him she “wasn’t there for anything like that”.

Mr Hughes said the girl claimed Pacey had become more forceful and when she had tried to run away, he had caught up with her and had taken her to a hut, where the assault allegedly continued.

Mr Hughes alleged Pacey had also driven another teenager to a wooded area in Lamarsh and got her to perform a sex act on him.

The trial continues.