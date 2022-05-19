News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Girl, 12, injured after having foot ran over by driver

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:36 PM May 19, 2022
A 12-year-old girl had her foot ran over in Grove Road in Bury St Edmunds

A 12-year-old girl has been injured after having her foot ran over by a vehicle in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened at about 8.35am on Wednesday in Grove Road, Suffolk police said.

A vehicle ran over the foot of the girl, who was in the road, causing a minor injury.

The driver did stop but no details were recorded.

The vehicle has been described as a dark blue colour.

Police would like to speak to the driver involved and anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number SC-18052022-145.

