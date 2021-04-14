Published: 3:19 PM April 14, 2021

An 18-year-old woman was hit in the face and pushed to the ground during a violent attempted robbery in Sudbury.

The woman was walking home in Girling Street with a man, 20, when they were approached by two men after 9pm Monday, April 12.

One of the men asked the pair for a light and offered them cannabis – before the second man turned aggressive and began demanding money.

A police spokesman said the second man then hit the woman in the face and knocked her to the floor, before the victims ran for safety.

He continued to chase them, before again pushing the woman to the floor – where he pinned her down.

The robbers fled the scene empty-handed. The woman suffered minor bruises and scratches, the spokesman said.

The first man, believed to be around 25 years old, is described as white, with curly brown hair in a pony tail. He was around 5ft 10ins tall and had a long bushy beard, and wore a checked navy shirt, dark trousers and dark trainers.

The second man, who attacked the woman, is described as white, between 20 to 25 years old and of a skinny build. He was also around 5ft 10ins tall and had short brown hair, with a gingery beard and wore a grey waterproof jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms.

The Suffolk police spokesman said enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and they have called on witnesses or those who have knowledge of the offenders to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting reference 37/18344/21.