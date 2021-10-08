Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park

Published: 12:34 PM October 8, 2021

The glass shards and nails were found in a play park in Hadleigh (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Shards of glass were found glued to the seats of swings in a children's play park, in what police have described as a "disgusting" act of criminal damage.

The damage was discovered in the park off Sarah Rand Road in Hadleigh over Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Nails and shards of glass were found glued to the seats of the swings, but have now been removed and cleared away.

Sergeant Louisa Masterson, of Suffolk police, said: "This is a senseless and, frankly, disgusting act of criminal damage that could have caused injury to local children and young people who use the play area.

"Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been conducting patrols in the area and speaking to local residents and I would like to thank everyone who has so far assisted with our enquiries."

Anyone with information connected to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55944/21.