Pair accused of knifepoint robbery are cleared of all charges by jury

Published: 12:26 PM May 28, 2021

Glen Luckhurst and Samantha Jefford were found not guilty of robbery and knife possession at Ipswich Crown Cour - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man and woman accused of robbing two people at knifepoint have been cleared of all charges.

Glen Luckhurst and Samantha Jefford were acquitted by jurors following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Mr Luckhurst and Ms Jefford had been accused of robbing another man and woman of cash, at knifepoint, as they walked down a street in Colchester.

The incident happened in Buckingham Drive on February 23 last year.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Luckhurst and Ms Jefford had both produced knives, and that Mr Luckhurst had grabbed the woman by her collar and held the blade of a kitchen knife on her neck, causing a small cut.

Meanwhile, Ms Jefford was alleged to have held the tip of a knife against the man’s stomach.

Mr Luckhurst, 38, of Greenstead Road, Colchester, and Ms Jefford, 36, of Affleck Road, Colchester, had each denied two offences of robbery and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon.

They were cleared of all charges at Ipswich Crown Court last week.