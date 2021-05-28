Pair accused of knifepoint robbery are cleared of all charges by jury
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A man and woman accused of robbing two people at knifepoint have been cleared of all charges.
Glen Luckhurst and Samantha Jefford were acquitted by jurors following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.
Mr Luckhurst and Ms Jefford had been accused of robbing another man and woman of cash, at knifepoint, as they walked down a street in Colchester.
The incident happened in Buckingham Drive on February 23 last year.
Prosecutors alleged that Mr Luckhurst and Ms Jefford had both produced knives, and that Mr Luckhurst had grabbed the woman by her collar and held the blade of a kitchen knife on her neck, causing a small cut.
Meanwhile, Ms Jefford was alleged to have held the tip of a knife against the man’s stomach.
Mr Luckhurst, 38, of Greenstead Road, Colchester, and Ms Jefford, 36, of Affleck Road, Colchester, had each denied two offences of robbery and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
- 2 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
- 3 Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker
- 4 Ipswich announce first pre-season friendly of 2021
- 5 Broomfield Hospital IT manager guilty of £800,000 fraud
- 6 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
- 7 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 8 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
- 9 Two people taken to hospital after lorry crash blocks A14
- 10 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage
They were cleared of all charges at Ipswich Crown Court last week.