News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pair accused of knifepoint robbery are cleared of all charges by jury

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 12:26 PM May 28, 2021   
Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Glen Luckhurst and Samantha Jefford were found not guilty of robbery and knife possession at Ipswich Crown Cour - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man and woman accused of robbing two people at knifepoint have been cleared of all charges.

Glen Luckhurst and Samantha Jefford were acquitted by jurors following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Mr Luckhurst and Ms Jefford had been accused of robbing another man and woman of cash, at knifepoint, as they walked down a street in Colchester.

The incident happened in Buckingham Drive on February 23 last year.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Luckhurst and Ms Jefford had both produced knives, and that Mr Luckhurst had grabbed the woman by her collar and held the blade of a kitchen knife on her neck, causing a small cut.

Meanwhile, Ms Jefford was alleged to have held the tip of a knife against the man’s stomach.

Mr Luckhurst, 38, of Greenstead Road, Colchester, and Ms Jefford, 36, of Affleck Road, Colchester, had each denied two offences of robbery and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
  2. 2 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
  3. 3 Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker
  1. 4 Ipswich announce first pre-season friendly of 2021
  2. 5 Broomfield Hospital IT manager guilty of £800,000 fraud
  3. 6 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
  4. 7 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  5. 8 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
  6. 9 Two people taken to hospital after lorry crash blocks A14
  7. 10 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage

They were cleared of all charges at Ipswich Crown Court last week.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diving teams searched the river after the discovery Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Munro outside her new seafood restaurant The Fish Dish - Munro's in Sudbury

Food and Drink

New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Gwion Edwards walks round the pitch after being substituted.

Football

Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon