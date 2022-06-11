Drug dealing brothers jailed for more than six years

Rhys and Glyn Shekleton were jailed for more than six years after being involved in dealing cocaine and other drugs in Suffolk. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two brothers who were involved in dealing cocaine and other drugs in Suffolk have been given jail sentences totalling more than six years.

Sentencing 30-year-old Rhys Shekleton and his 24-year-old brother Glyn Shekleton, Judge David Pugh said that because they had been street dealing drugs for more than four years he had to pass immediate prison sentences on them.

The pair admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine between December 2016 and January 2021 and possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on January 29 last year.

Glyn Shekleton, of Jewel Road, Walthamstow, also admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Rhys Shekleton, also of Jewel Road, Walthamstow, was jailed for 42 months and his brother was jailed for 38 months.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court said police officers who executed a search warrant at the brothers’ family home seized a number of phones, notebooks with tick lists, cash and quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

She said the drugs seized had a minimum value of £7,000 and a maximum value, if sold in street deals, of £23,000.

Miss Tucker said that when the brothers’ phones were analysed they were found to contain messages consistent with the supply of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine between December 2016 and January 2021 to a number of established customers.

The court heard that Glyn Shekleton had no previous convictions while Rhys had a drink driving conviction.

“The prosecution say they were both well aware of the nature of the enterprise, they both would have understood the scale of it and they would have expected to substantially benefit from it,” said Miss Tucker.

Alisdair Williamson QC for the brothers described them as “two terrified young men” and urged the court to take an exceptional course by not sending them straight to prison.

He said the pair had got into debt after starting to use drugs and had been threatened by the people they owed money to.

He said the brothers were remorseful for what they’d done and were highly thought of by their employers.