News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

GPS equipment worth £24,000 stolen near Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 9:42 PM May 11, 2021   
The bicycle was stolen on Boxing Day and Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses

Thieves stole GPS equipment worth £24,000 from farm vehicles near Woodbridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

GPS equipment worth £24,000 has been stolen off farm machinery near Woodbridge.

At some point between Thursday May 6 at 5.30pm and Monday May 10 at 8.25am thieves stole the equipment from a premises on Main Road, Marlesford.

They took the GPS systems from four rural vehicles — along with the pods on the vehicle's roofs. In total the equipment is worth around £24,000. 

Sergeant Brian Calver from the Suffolk Rural and Wildlife Team said: "From our initial investigations these offenders are willing to go to great lengths to get what they want.

"Those responsible for this offence had a high degree of knowledge of how to access the site and how to access the units without any keys. I’d urge farmers, land owners and businesses that supply the equipment to stay vigilant to any suspicious activity.”

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or knows who was responsible or knows the whereabouts of the items should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/23991/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  3. 3 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
  1. 4 Town confirm four more exits at end of season
  2. 5 Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role
  3. 6 'The honour of my life' - Chambers' message to Town fans after departure confirmed
  4. 7 Exit Interview: Farewell to Ipswich Town's most iconic player of the last decade
  5. 8 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
  6. 9 Restaurant launches giant cheesecake and cookie company 
  7. 10 'The manager has to impose his will... we'll give him the resources to do that' - Detmer on Cook's transfer funds
Farming
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30-12-2020 of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. Issue date: Friday April

Football

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon