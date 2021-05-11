GPS equipment worth £24,000 stolen near Woodbridge

Published: 9:42 PM May 11, 2021

GPS equipment worth £24,000 has been stolen off farm machinery near Woodbridge.

At some point between Thursday May 6 at 5.30pm and Monday May 10 at 8.25am thieves stole the equipment from a premises on Main Road, Marlesford.

They took the GPS systems from four rural vehicles — along with the pods on the vehicle's roofs. In total the equipment is worth around £24,000.

Sergeant Brian Calver from the Suffolk Rural and Wildlife Team said: "From our initial investigations these offenders are willing to go to great lengths to get what they want.

"Those responsible for this offence had a high degree of knowledge of how to access the site and how to access the units without any keys. I’d urge farmers, land owners and businesses that supply the equipment to stay vigilant to any suspicious activity.”

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or knows who was responsible or knows the whereabouts of the items should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/23991/21.