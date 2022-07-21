News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Like playing Grand Theft Auto' - Driver charged after car crashes in river

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:22 PM July 21, 2022
A driver was charged after abandoning this mini on a golf course during a police pursuit

A driver was charged after abandoning this mini on a golf course during a police pursuit - Credit: Essex Police

A man who was driving like he was "playing Grand Theft Auto" has been charged after a vehicle was found fully submerged in a river.

According to a Facebook post from Essex Police, a Mini activated an vehicle registration camera in Colchester after being spotted with cloned plates.

The vehicle was located on the A12 by officers who attempted to stop it, but the driver continued on.

Essex Police said the driver was "perhaps believing that he was playing Grand Theft Auto".

After being pursued to a corner in Bakers Lane, the vehicle went over a grass verge and came to a stop on a golf course, where the driver decamped.

A search was conducted for the driver and officers located the man, who they said "had decided to hide by fully submerging himself in a river".

The man was arrested and later charged with careless driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

