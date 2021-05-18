Four deny involvement in cannabis factory with £1.8m of drugs
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Three men and a woman have denied being involved in a cannabis factory on a Suffolk business park.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (May 17) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Leonard Armstrong, 62, of Tacket Street, Ipswich, Ian Bacon, 66, of Bourne Terrace, Wherstead, Georgina Cooper, 40, of Junction Road, Norwich and John Cooper, 72, also of Junction Road, Norwich.
They all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis between January 1 and October 18 2019.
The charge relates to the discovery of a cannabis factory at Great Bricett on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Officers made the discovery following the execution of a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a business park in The Street.
More than 2,500 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of about £1.8million, were found in a number of buildings.
Also before the court today were Saulius Lileikis, 38, of Bredle Way, Aveley, South Ockendon, Essex and Laura Juskaite, 39, also of Bredle Way, Aveley.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
- 2 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
- 3 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
- 4 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
- 5 Passenger falls off motorbike on A134
- 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
- 7 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
- 8 Person taken to hospital after two-car crash
- 9 Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley
- 10 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
They both pleaded not guilty to possessing criminal property, namely £107,745 and €5,000 on August 5.
Their trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on November 7 next year.
A further case management hearing will take place on September 3.