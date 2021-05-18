Four deny involvement in cannabis factory with £1.8m of drugs

Published: 6:15 AM May 18, 2021

The four appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Three men and a woman have denied being involved in a cannabis factory on a Suffolk business park.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (May 17) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Leonard Armstrong, 62, of Tacket Street, Ipswich, Ian Bacon, 66, of Bourne Terrace, Wherstead, Georgina Cooper, 40, of Junction Road, Norwich and John Cooper, 72, also of Junction Road, Norwich.

They all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis between January 1 and October 18 2019.

The charge relates to the discovery of a cannabis factory at Great Bricett on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Officers made the discovery following the execution of a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a business park in The Street.

More than 2,500 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of about £1.8million, were found in a number of buildings.

Also before the court today were Saulius Lileikis, 38, of Bredle Way, Aveley, South Ockendon, Essex and Laura Juskaite, 39, also of Bredle Way, Aveley.

They both pleaded not guilty to possessing criminal property, namely £107,745 and €5,000 on August 5.

Their trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on November 7 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on September 3.