Brothers' drug sentencing adjourned due to strike action

The hearing was adjourned following strike action by barristers. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A sentencing hearing for two brothers from Suffolk who have admitted being involved in the supply of drugs has been adjourned because of strike action by barristers.

Benjamin Clauson, 27, of Chelsworth Avenue, Great Cornard, and Sebastian Clauson, 24, of the same address, attended Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 28).

At a hearing last year, Sebastian Clauson admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 1, 2021, and May 5, 2021, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Benjamin Clauson admitted possession of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.

The brothers were due to have been sentenced in September last year after pre-sentence reports had been prepared on them but the case was adjourned.

The case was relisted for sentence on Tuesday when Judge David Pugh told the brothers the case would have to be adjourned until Thursday (June 30) as their barrister was taking part in strike action.

He said he didn’t know why they hadn’t been sentenced before now but said the delay could work in their favour when they were finally sentenced.