Man caught with indecent images avoids jail

A west Suffolk man caught in possession of indecent images of children has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Police executed a warrant at the home of Mark Pillet, 35, on July 3, 2019, after police received IP address information regarding the accessing of indecent images, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers found Pillet at the property with his father and he identified himself as the person police would want to speak to with regard to indecent images, Daniel Setter, prosecuting, told the court.

A number of devices were seized and two small sex dolls were also located under a bed, Mr Setter said.

Pillet admitted the dolls were his and he had used them.

Following analysis of the devices, 14 images of the most serious kind - category A - were discovered along with one video of that grade.

A further 17 category B images and 31 graded at category C were found.

Mr Setter told the court that the images featured children as young as two years old.

In police interview, Pillet made admissions that he was responsible for the images on the devices.

Pillet, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, Sudbury, had no previous convictions, the court heard.

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children before magistrates in May this year.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, mitigating, said Pillet had sought support for his offending from Stop It Now, and was having weekly sessions with the charity.

Miss Fernandez-Lee said Pillet still lives with his family and has a girlfriend and a job.

Sentencing Pillet on Wednesday, Judge Emma Peters told him the possessing of indecent images and videos "directly fuels a trade which ruins the lives of children".

She added: "One of the most revolting parts of my job is reading the descriptions of these images."

Judge Peters sentenced Pillet to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The judge also made Pillet subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements for the same length of time.

He must also pay £320 in court costs.