Member of staff assaulted in armed robbery at west Suffolk Post Office

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:45 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 3:01 PM December 6, 2021
The Post Office in Great Cornard is closed after an armed robbery

The Post Office in Great Cornard is closed after an armed robbery - Credit: Google Maps

Great Cornard Post Office is temporarily closed after three men in balaclavas assaulted a staff member and stole cash at the weekend. 

The robbers entered the shop in Applegate Mews between 7pm and 7.30pm yesterday (Sunday, December 5) armed with a metal bar, a screwdriver and a knife.

They demanded money and assaulted a man in his 40s, leaving him with a suspected concussion, before stealing cash and tobacco.

The trio then left the scene in a dark coloured estate car — possibly an Audi or a Vauxhall.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected concussion.

"On leaving the scene one of the suspects pushed a witnesses and threatened them with a knife demanding their phone.

"The offender then ran off without taking it with no further threat or force used."

A Post Office spokeswoman said: "The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

"This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the police in their efforts. 

”The branch is currently temporarily closed. The nearest alternative branch is Sudbury.”

Enquiries into the incident are on-going and anyone who witnessed the incident saw any suspicious behaviour at around the time of the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/68782/21.

Suffolk police can be reached on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

