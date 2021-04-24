Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision

Published: 8:18 PM April 24, 2021

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road traffic collision near Harwich.

Emergency services were called to Harwich Road, in Great Oakley, just before 3.15pm on Saturday following reports of a collision involving a car and a woman in her 70s.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers and ambulance attended but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene."

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as traffic-related matters.

Police said the road would be closed while investigations continued.

The force is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV.

Contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 812 of April 24.