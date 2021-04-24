Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road traffic collision near Harwich.
Emergency services were called to Harwich Road, in Great Oakley, just before 3.15pm on Saturday following reports of a collision involving a car and a woman in her 70s.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers and ambulance attended but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene."
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as traffic-related matters.
Police said the road would be closed while investigations continued.
The force is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV.
Contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 812 of April 24.
Most Read
- 1 Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village
- 2 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
- 3 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
- 4 £4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate
- 5 Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?
- 6 Matchday Recap: Town second best as Cornell penalty save keeps things level in Wimbledon draw
- 7 Why Cook isn't planning to 'play the kids' over final four games
- 8 Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27
- 9 'They don't trust me and I don't trust them' - Cook on 'jittery' atmosphere
- 10 Driver 'rammed' two police cars before level crossing crash