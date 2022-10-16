News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged with murder of mother and her 12-year-old daughter

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:08 PM October 16, 2022
A number of emergency services were called to the incident in Great Waldingfield

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter from Great Waldingfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 46-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter.

Detectives investigating the deaths of Jillu Nash and her daughter Louise Nash, from Great Waldingfield,  have now charged a man with two counts of murder.

Jillu and Louise Nash died in Great Waldingfield earlier this month

Jillu and Louise Nash died in Great Waldingfield last month - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers were called just after 9.55am on Thursday, September 8, to reports of concerns for the safety of individuals at a property in Heath Estate.

Entry was gained to the address and a 12-year-old girl and 44-year-old woman were found deceased inside.

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter from Great Waldingfield - Credit: charlotte Bond

A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of Jillu Nash concluded her cause of death was pressure on the neck.

A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of Louise Nash determined the cause of her death to be a stab wound to the abdomen.

A 46-year-old man was detained at the crime scene with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained under police arrest for over five weeks.

He was transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning yesterday evening, Saturday, October 15.

A number of flowers have been laid near the house in Great Waldingfield

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter from Great Waldingfield - Credit: Archant

Peter Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, has subsequently been charged with two counts of murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday, October 17.   

