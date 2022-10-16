Man charged with murder of mother and her 12-year-old daughter

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter from Great Waldingfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 46-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter.

Detectives investigating the deaths of Jillu Nash and her daughter Louise Nash, from Great Waldingfield, have now charged a man with two counts of murder.

Officers were called just after 9.55am on Thursday, September 8, to reports of concerns for the safety of individuals at a property in Heath Estate.

Entry was gained to the address and a 12-year-old girl and 44-year-old woman were found deceased inside.

A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of Jillu Nash concluded her cause of death was pressure on the neck.

A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of Louise Nash determined the cause of her death to be a stab wound to the abdomen.

A 46-year-old man was detained at the crime scene with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained under police arrest for over five weeks.

He was transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning yesterday evening, Saturday, October 15.

Peter Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, has subsequently been charged with two counts of murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday, October 17.