Man who assaulted partner and trashed her home is jailed

Published: 7:30 AM March 19, 2021

A man who assaulted his partner and trashed her home in a "vicious outburst" has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Kevin Killick, 45, appeared for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two charges of criminal damage.

Killick, of Paget Road, Great Yarmouth, began a relationship with the woman around May 2019 and the relationship "was not an easy one", John Farmer, prosecuting, told the court.

At the time both Killick and the woman had class A drug addictions and on April 20, 2020, there was a disagreement over obtaining drugs, the court heard.

Mr Farmer said Killick told his partner he was smashing up her Thetford home, and when she returned, he hit her head into a concrete pillar outside.

He then went inside and began smashing furniture and family photographs before grabbing the victim by the neck.

The assault continued as Killick smacked the woman around the face, punched her and continually pulled her hair.

The woman suffered injuries to her knees, elbows, wrists and police were called.

The total damage to the property was around £7,000, the court heard.

Killick then spat at officers in custody, and on April 22 he received a 22-week suspended sentence from magistrates for assault of an emergency worker.

Part of Killick's bail conditions were to stay away from Thetford but on May 5, 2020, he returned, Mr Farmer said.

This time the victim came home to find he had forced a window, which put him in breach of his suspended sentence.

Mr Farmer said Killick was a man with "considerable previous convictions".

Ann-Marie Talbot, mitigating, said it was "clearly unattractive, unpleasant and nasty behaviour".

She said the couple were "enabling each other to a certain extent".

Ms Talbot added: "The remorse he has for this behaviour is extremely genuine. He is truly sorry that these distressing events occurred."

Sentencing Killick on Thursday, Recorder John Brooke-Smith said it was a "sustained, premeditated, and vicious outburst" against a vulnerable victim.

Killick was jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years for the offences, and will have to serve half in custody before he is released on licence.

Recorder Brooke-Smith also imposed an indefinite restraining order, banning Killick from contacting his ex-partner.







