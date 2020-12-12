20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Published: 2:34 PM December 12, 2020

Police start a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A second person has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in the Greenstead area of Colchester.

A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in Affleck Road shortly after 12.15am yesterday, December 11 prompting a huge police investigation.

A local 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder yesterday and now Essex Police have confirmed that another person has been arrested.

Officers say a 20-year-old woman from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 11.30pm on Friday, December 11.

They both remain in custody.

The police moved to reassure residents yesterday, following the incident.

District commander, chief inspector Jon Evans, thanked the Greenstead community for their support in the wake of the shocking attack.

Ch Insp Evans said: “I’d like to reassure the local community that we are treating this as a targeted, isolated incident.

“Since our appeal this morning, we’ve had locals send us CCTV and doorbell footage, as well as talking us through anything they may have seen or heard late last night or early this morning.

“Greenstead is a tight-knit community. We know that the answers to this crime will lie somewhere within it – whether that’s in CCTV or dashcam footage, something you’ve heard, or something you’ve witnessed."