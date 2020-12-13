Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing bailed

Published: 8:54 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 9:02 AM December 13, 2020

A 20-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a man in the Greenstead estate in Colchester has been bailed.

A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in Affleck Road shortly after 12.15am on December 11 prompting a huge police investigation.

The 20-year-old woman from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 11.30pm on Friday, December 11.

She has since been bailed while enquiries continue.

A 25-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, remains in custody for questioning.

Essex Police are also renewing their appeal for anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance late in the evening on Thursday, December 10 or into the early hours of Friday, December 1, or seen any suspicious activity which could be linked to this incident, to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Essex Police's Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident number 10 of December 11.