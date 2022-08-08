News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Knife-wielding robbers hit man over the head near town centre

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:57 AM August 8, 2022
An attempted robbery happened in Greenstead Road in Colchester

An attempted robbery happened in Greenstead Road in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man was hit over the head by knife-wielding robbers in Colchester this weekend.

The incident happened shortly before 3.55am on Sunday, August 7, in Greenstead Road, Colchester.

According to Essex Police, a man in his 50s had been walking along the road when three men on a black moped pulled up to him.

The three men reportedly demanded money from the victim before showing him a knife and hitting him over the head.

He refused to hand over any money and the robbers left.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/207420/22.

Essex Police
Colchester News

