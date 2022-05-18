News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man admits sex offences against children dating back to 2005

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM May 18, 2022
The sentencing of Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, was adjourned until June at Ipswich Crown Court.

Gregory Mackender from Bury St Edmunds appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A 27-year-old Suffolk man who sexually assaulted two children when he was aged between 11 and 13 has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 17, was Gregory Mackender of The Daubentons, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual activity with a child between December 2005 and December 2008.

He had previously denied four offences of raping a girl, three offences of raping a boy, four offences of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one offence of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a boy and one offence of sexually assaulting a boy.

His trial was due to get underway on Tuesday but Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said Mackender’s guilty pleas to the two offences of sexual activity with a child were acceptable and it wasn’t necessary to have a trial on the remaining charges. 

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until July 8 to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on Mackender.

He ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis and allowed his unconditional bail to continue.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
This four-bedroom coastguards cottage with a sea view is for sale for £295k

Coastguard

Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon