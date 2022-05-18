Man admits sex offences against children dating back to 2005

A 27-year-old Suffolk man who sexually assaulted two children when he was aged between 11 and 13 has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 17, was Gregory Mackender of The Daubentons, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual activity with a child between December 2005 and December 2008.

He had previously denied four offences of raping a girl, three offences of raping a boy, four offences of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one offence of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a boy and one offence of sexually assaulting a boy.

His trial was due to get underway on Tuesday but Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said Mackender’s guilty pleas to the two offences of sexual activity with a child were acceptable and it wasn’t necessary to have a trial on the remaining charges.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until July 8 to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on Mackender.

He ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis and allowed his unconditional bail to continue.