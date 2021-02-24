News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Man suffers serious facial injuries in group fight

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 11:24 AM February 24, 2021   
Magdalen Street leads out of Colchester town centre from the railway station and St Botolph's Circus

Two men have been injured in a fight which broke out between two groups in Colchester last weekend and police are urging witnesses to step forward.

The incident happened shortly after 7.30pm in Magdalen Street in Colchester on Sunday, February 21. The busy road leads out of the town centre and is lined by a number of shops as well as residential properties.

One man in his 30s suffered serious facial injuries and fell into the road, where it is believed he may have been struck or nearly struck by a vehicle heading for the town centre.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene and then taken to hospital; however, they were not life-threatening. One other man sustained minor injuries.

Three men have now been arrested and bailed in connection with the Essex Police investigation. 

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ryan Morrison, of Colchester CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed or has CCTV or dashcam of this incident.

“This was a very serious assault whereby one of the victims sustained serious facial injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, or call on 101citing reference 42/32802/21.

Essex Police
